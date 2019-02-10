Blue Jackets-Golden Knights Sum

Columbus 1 1 2—4 Vegas 2 0 1—3

First Period_1, Columbus, Anderson 19 (Jones, Jenner), 4:04. 2, Vegas, Schmidt 5 (Marchessault, Smith), 4:36. 3, Vegas, Merrill 2 (Smith, Karlsson), 17:49 (sh).

Second Period_4, Columbus, Panarin 21 (Bjorkstrand, Harrington), 15:31.

Third Period_5, Vegas, Eakin 15 (Miller, Bellemare), 9:21. 6, Columbus, Atkinson 30 (Panarin, Dubois), 14:48. 7, Columbus, Atkinson 31 (Panarin, Werenski), 17:21 (pp).

Shots on Goal_Columbus 13-9-11_33. Vegas 9-3-11_23.

Power-play opportunities_Columbus 1 of 2; Vegas 0 of 1.

Goalies_Columbus, Bobrovsky 22-16-1 (23 shots-20 saves). Vegas, Fleury 29-16-4 (33-29).

A_18,301 (17,367). T_2:28.

Referees_Pierre Lambert, Graham Skilliter. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Libor Suchanek.

