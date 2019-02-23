Blue Jackets land Duchene from Senators, then beat them 3-0

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves and Matt Duchene’s first game with the Columbus Blue Jackets was a 3-0 win over his former team, the Ottawa Senators, on Friday night.

Duchene, traded by Ottawa to Columbus hours earlier, was held pointless. Josh Anderson, Cam Atkinson and Oliver Bjorkstrand scored for the Blue Jackets.

Craig Anderson made 37 saves for the Senators, who were shut out for the second straight game and have lost three straight. Ottawa has gone 125 minutes, 17 seconds, since its last goal.

With the NHL trade deadline approaching Monday, Mark Stone and Ryan Dzingel were scratched again as the struggling Senators move forward with a rebuild.

JETS 6, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Patrik Laine scored twice and Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves to lead Winnipeg over Vegas.

The Central Division-leading Jets entered 2-4-2 in their previous eight games but rebounded from an embarrassing 7-1 loss at Colorado on Wednesday to improve to 12-3-2 against Pacific Division opponents this season. The Jets are 22-4-4 in their last 30 games versus the Pacific Division since last season.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Kyle Connor, Adam Lowry and Andrew Copp also scored for Winnipeg. Blake Wheeler and Bryan Little each had two assists.

The victory was Paul Maurice’s 685th as an NHL coach. He passed Pat Quinn for eighth on the career list.

Pierre Edouard Bellemare, Shea Theodore and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury made 23 saves.

Fleury has lost five in a row and eight of his past 10 starts, allowing 24 goals over his last six games.

The Golden Knights are 3-9-1 in the past month. They have just one win in their last eight home games (1-6-1).

WILD 3, RED WINGS 2

DETROIT (AP) — Luke Kunin and Jordan Greenway scored in the first period, and Minnesota went on to beat Detroit.

Eric Staal added a goal in the second for the Wild, who are 3-6-3 in their last 12 games but occupy the final playoff spot in the Western Conference after sweeping back-to-back road games against the Rangers and Red Wings.

Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit.

AVALANCHE 5, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — J.T. Compher scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway to snap a tie with 5:22 left, and Colorado topped Chicago for its third straight victory.

Carl Soderberg also had two goals, including a short-handed empty-netter, and Gabriel Landeskog scored his 32nd of the season early in the third. The Avalanche got 41 saves from Semyon Varlamov.

Patrick Kane scored his 39th goal to extend his point streak to 20 games and goal-scoring run to five straight. Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat also scored for the Blackhawks. Jonathan Toews and Erik Gustafssson each had two assists.

Collin Delia made 26 saves as Chicago lost for just the third time in 13 games. Kane has 17 goals and 26 assists during his point streak.

Colorado is one point behind Minnesota for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

FLAMES 2, DUCKS 1

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Andrew Mangiapane scored the go-ahead goal with 3:29 left and Calgary edged Anaheim for its fourth straight victory.

The rookie left wing tried to pass the puck across to Garnet Hathaway on a 2-on-1. Instead it hit Ducks defenseman Jaycob Megna and came right back to Mangiapane, who ripped a shot over the shoulder of goalie Ryan Miller.

TJ Brodie also scored for Calgary, which moved three points ahead of San Jose atop the Pacific Division. The Flames lead the Western Conference standings as well.

Making his fifth consecutive start for the first time this season, Mike Smith had 25 saves to improve to 18-11-2.

Derek Grant scored for Anaheim, which dropped to 1-1-0 on a four-game road trip. The Ducks had won three of their first four under interim coach Bob Murray.

