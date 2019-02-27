Blue Jays 2, Pirates 1

Toronto Pittsburgh ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Pmpey rf 3 0 0 0 Chsnhll rf 2 0 1 0 A.Alfrd ph 2 0 0 0 Rynolds rf 2 0 1 0 K.Pllar cf 3 1 1 0 J.Mrtin cf 2 1 1 1 J.Davis cf 1 0 1 0 Sanchez cf 2 0 2 0 J.Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 Cabrera lf 2 0 0 0 R.Tllez 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Osuna lf 2 0 0 0 Hrnndez lf 1 1 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 2 0 1 0 Smt Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 0 0 0 0 Morales dh 3 0 2 2 Crvelli dh 2 0 0 0 Bchette pr 2 0 0 0 C.Klley ph 2 0 0 0 Grr Jr. 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Moran 3b 2 0 0 0 C.Bggio 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Busby 3b 2 0 0 0 B.Drury 3b 3 0 2 0 P.Reyes 2b 2 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0 K.Krmer 2b 2 0 0 0 F.Glvis ss 2 0 0 0 K.Nwman ss 1 0 0 0 R.Urena ss 1 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 1 0 0 0 L.Maile c 3 0 0 0 Stllngs c 2 0 0 0 Cntwell c 1 0 0 0 A.Pabst c 1 0 0 0 Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 31 1 6 1

Toronto 001 010 000—2 Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1

DP_Toronto 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Toronto 12, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Morales (1). HR_Martin (2). SB_Drury (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Toronto Shoemaker 2 1 1 1 0 1 Gaviglio W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 1 1 Pannone H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Diaz H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 2 Copping H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Luciano H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 1 Pittsburgh Holmes 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 2 Escobar 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 0 Crick L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 3 Neverauskas 1 1 0 0 0 1 Slegers 2 1 0 0 1 1 Burdi 1 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Escobar (Gurriel Jr.).

WP_Diaz.

Balk_Escobar.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:04. A_4,613

