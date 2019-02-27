Listen Live Sports

Blue Jays 2, Pirates 1

February 27, 2019 4:16 pm
 
Toronto Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Pmpey rf 3 0 0 0 Chsnhll rf 2 0 1 0
A.Alfrd ph 2 0 0 0 Rynolds rf 2 0 1 0
K.Pllar cf 3 1 1 0 J.Mrtin cf 2 1 1 1
J.Davis cf 1 0 1 0 Sanchez cf 2 0 2 0
J.Smoak 1b 3 0 1 0 Cabrera lf 2 0 0 0
R.Tllez 1b 2 0 1 0 J.Osuna lf 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez lf 1 1 0 0 Jo.Bell 1b 2 0 1 0
Smt Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 W.Craig 1b 0 0 0 0
Morales dh 3 0 2 2 Crvelli dh 2 0 0 0
Bchette pr 2 0 0 0 C.Klley ph 2 0 0 0
Grr Jr. 2b 2 0 0 0 C.Moran 3b 2 0 0 0
C.Bggio 2b 1 0 0 0 D.Busby 3b 2 0 0 0
B.Drury 3b 3 0 2 0 P.Reyes 2b 2 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 0 0 0 0 K.Krmer 2b 2 0 0 0
F.Glvis ss 2 0 0 0 K.Nwman ss 1 0 0 0
R.Urena ss 1 0 0 0 C.Tcker ss 1 0 0 0
L.Maile c 3 0 0 0 Stllngs c 2 0 0 0
Cntwell c 1 0 0 0 A.Pabst c 1 0 0 0
Totals 35 2 8 2 Totals 31 1 6 1
Toronto 001 010 000—2
Pittsburgh 100 000 000—1

DP_Toronto 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Toronto 12, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Morales (1). HR_Martin (2). SB_Drury (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Shoemaker 2 1 1 1 0 1
Gaviglio W, 1-0 2 2 0 0 1 1
Pannone H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Diaz H, 1 1 2 0 0 1 2
Copping H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Luciano H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jackson 1 0 0 0 1 1
Pittsburgh
Holmes 1 1-3 2 0 0 2 2
Escobar 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 0
Liriano 1 0 0 0 0 0
Crick L, 0-1 1 1 1 1 1 3
Neverauskas 1 1 0 0 0 1
Slegers 2 1 0 0 1 1
Burdi 1 1 0 0 1 2

HBP_by_Escobar (Gurriel Jr.).

WP_Diaz.

Balk_Escobar.

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Additon.

T_3:04. A_4,613

