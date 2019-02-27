Blue Jays 2, Pirates 1

|Toronto
|Pittsburgh
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Pmpey rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Chsnhll rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|A.Alfrd ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Rynolds rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|K.Pllar cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|J.Mrtin cf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|J.Davis cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sanchez cf
|2
|0
|2
|0
|J.Smoak 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Cabrera lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Tllez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|J.Osuna lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hrnndez lf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Jo.Bell 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Smt Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|W.Craig 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morales dh
|3
|0
|2
|2
|Crvelli dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Bchette pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Klley ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grr Jr. 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Moran 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Bggio 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|D.Busby 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Drury 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|P.Reyes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Espinal 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K.Krmer 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|F.Glvis ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|K.Nwman ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Urena ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Tcker ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Maile c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stllngs c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cntwell c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|A.Pabst c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|Totals
|31
|1
|6
|1
|Toronto
|001
|010
|000—2
|Pittsburgh
|100
|000
|000—1
DP_Toronto 0, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Toronto 12, Pittsburgh 6. 2B_Morales (1). HR_Martin (2). SB_Drury (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Toronto
|Shoemaker
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Gaviglio W, 1-0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pannone H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Diaz H, 1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Copping H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Luciano H, 1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh
|Holmes
|1 1-3
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Escobar
|1 2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Liriano
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Crick L, 0-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Neverauskas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Slegers
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Burdi
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
HBP_by_Escobar (Gurriel Jr.).
WP_Diaz.
Balk_Escobar.
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Vic Carapazza; Third, Ryan Additon.
T_3:04. A_4,613
