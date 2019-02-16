Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues-Avalanche Sums

February 16, 2019 6:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis 0 0 3—3
Colorado 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:16; Greer, COL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:16; Nemeth, COL, (slashing), 16:12.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Sanford, STL, (interference), 9:54; Schenn, STL, (interference), 12:11; Rantanen, COL, (slashing), 12:12; Bortuzzo, STL, (slashing), 12:12; Landeskog, COL, (tripping), 18:55.

Third Period_1, St. Louis, Tarasenko 25 (Schenn, O’Reilly), 4:01. 2, St. Louis, Sanford 7 (Maroon, Sundqvist), 4:58. 3, St. Louis, Schwartz 5 (Bozak, Tarasenko), 18:24. Penalties_Barrie, COL, (tripping), 6:45; MacEachern, STL, (interference), 11:04.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 14-11-8_33. Colorado 8-11-13_32.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Colorado 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 17-15-4 (32 shots-32 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 14-15-8 (32-30).

A_18,076 (18,007). T_2:26.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.