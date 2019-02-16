Blues-Avalanche Sums

St. Louis 0 0 3—3 Colorado 0 0 0—0

First Period_None. Penalties_Bortuzzo, STL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:16; Greer, COL, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 2:16; Nemeth, COL, (slashing), 16:12.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Sanford, STL, (interference), 9:54; Schenn, STL, (interference), 12:11; Rantanen, COL, (slashing), 12:12; Bortuzzo, STL, (slashing), 12:12; Landeskog, COL, (tripping), 18:55.

Third Period_1, St. Louis, Tarasenko 25 (Schenn, O’Reilly), 4:01. 2, St. Louis, Sanford 7 (Maroon, Sundqvist), 4:58. 3, St. Louis, Schwartz 5 (Bozak, Tarasenko), 18:24. Penalties_Barrie, COL, (tripping), 6:45; MacEachern, STL, (interference), 11:04.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 14-11-8_33. Colorado 8-11-13_32.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 0 of 3; Colorado 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 17-15-4 (32 shots-32 saves). Colorado, Varlamov 14-15-8 (32-30).

A_18,076 (18,007). T_2:26.

Referees_Frederick L’Ecuyer, Kevin Pollock. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Greg Devorski.

