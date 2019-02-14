Blues-Coyotes Sum

St. Louis 2 1 1—4 Arizona 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, St. Louis, Edmundson 2 (Steen, Schwartz), 3:33. 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 23 (Sundqvist, Edmundson), 15:31.

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Tarasenko 24 (Thomas, Schenn), 16:21 (pp).

Third Period_4, St. Louis, Bortuzzo 2 (Sundqvist, Dunn), 12:03.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 7-8-9_24. Arizona 6-6-9_21.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 3; Arizona 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 11-1-1 (21 shots-21 saves). Arizona, Kuemper 13-14-5 (24-20).

A_12,553 (17,125). T_2:23.

Referees_Chris Lee, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Kiel Murchison.

