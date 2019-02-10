Blues-Predators Sum

St. Louis 0 3 1 1—5 Nashville 0 1 3 0—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 6 (O’Reilly, Thomas), 2:56 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 20 (Bouwmeester, Parayko), 4:41. 3, Nashville, Arvidsson 23 (Josi, Ellis), 5:06. 4, St. Louis, Bozak 8 (Schwartz, Steen), 5:51.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Josi 11 (Ellis, Fiala), 2:48. 6, Nashville, Arvidsson 24 (Ekholm, Johansen), 6:10. 7, St. Louis, Tarasenko 21 (Bouwmeester, O’Reilly), 7:06. 8, Nashville, Forsberg 20 (Johansen), 12:53.

Overtime_9, St. Louis, Tarasenko 22, 0:16.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 4-15-9-1_29. Nashville 8-17-19_44.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 4; Nashville 0 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 16-15-4 (44 shots-40 saves). Nashville, Saros 14-6-2 (29-24).

A_17,622 (17,113). T_2:50.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tony Sericolo.

