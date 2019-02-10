Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Blues-Predators Sum

February 10, 2019 3:59 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
St. Louis 0 3 1 1—5
Nashville 0 1 3 0—4

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 6 (O’Reilly, Thomas), 2:56 (pp). 2, St. Louis, Tarasenko 20 (Bouwmeester, Parayko), 4:41. 3, Nashville, Arvidsson 23 (Josi, Ellis), 5:06. 4, St. Louis, Bozak 8 (Schwartz, Steen), 5:51.

Third Period_5, Nashville, Josi 11 (Ellis, Fiala), 2:48. 6, Nashville, Arvidsson 24 (Ekholm, Johansen), 6:10. 7, St. Louis, Tarasenko 21 (Bouwmeester, O’Reilly), 7:06. 8, Nashville, Forsberg 20 (Johansen), 12:53.

Overtime_9, St. Louis, Tarasenko 22, 0:16.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 4-15-9-1_29. Nashville 8-17-19_44.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 4; Nashville 0 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 16-15-4 (44 shots-40 saves). Nashville, Saros 14-6-2 (29-24).

A_17,622 (17,113). T_2:50.

Referees_Chris Schlenker, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Steve Barton, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.