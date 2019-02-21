Listen Live Sports

Blues-Stars Sums

February 21, 2019 11:19 pm
 
St. Louis 0 2 0—2
Dallas 0 4 1—5

First Period_None. Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (hooking), 11:36; Spezza, DAL, (high sticking), 18:06.

Second Period_1, Dallas, Benn 20 (Heiskanen, Faksa), 3:46. 2, Dallas, Faksa 10 (Lindell, Comeau), 8:53. 3, Dallas, Radulov 16 (Seguin), 9:58. 4, St. Louis, Tarasenko 27 (O’Reilly), 12:57 (pp). 5, Dallas, Benn 21 (Klingberg, Lindell), 15:56. 6, St. Louis, O’Reilly 24 (Bouwmeester, Schwartz), 19:37. Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (interference), 10:54; Parayko, STL, Major (fighting), 11:48; Ritchie, DAL, Major (fighting), 11:48; Ritchie, DAL, served by Spezza, (roughing), 11:48.

Third Period_7, Dallas, Seguin 26 (Dickinson), 19:16. Penalties_L’Esperance, DAL, (interference), 1:09; Schwartz, STL, (slashing), 5:29; Heiskanen, DAL, (high sticking), 6:48; St. Louis bench, served by Tarasenko (too many men on the ice), 14:08.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 12-18-15_45. Dallas 8-8-9_25.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 4; Dallas 0 of 4.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 13-1-1 (23 shots-19 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 10-13-3 (45-43).

T_2:36.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Tom Chmielewski. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Tony Sericolo.

