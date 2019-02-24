Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Blues-Wild Sum

February 24, 2019 9:47 pm
 
St. Louis 0 0 1 0—1
Minnesota 0 1 0 1—2

First Period_None.

Second Period_1, Minnesota, Zucker 15 (Brodin, Staal), 11:42.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 9 (Tarasenko, Bozak), 7:26 (pp).

Overtime_3, Minnesota, Donato 7 (Parise, Brodin), 2:29.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 5-13-10_28. Minnesota 8-13-13-1_35.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 17-15-5 (35 shots-33 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 24-21-5 (28-27).

A_18,645 (18,064). T_2:30.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brian Murphy.

