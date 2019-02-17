Blues-Wild Sum

|St. Louis
|2
|2
|0—4
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|0—0
First Period_1, St. Louis, Tarasenko 26 (Thomas, O’Reilly), 5:08 (pp). 2, St. Louis, O’Reilly 22 (Tarasenko, Pietrangelo), 19:30 (pp).
Second Period_3, St. Louis, Dunn 8 (Pietrangelo, Schenn), 7:27. 4, St. Louis, Schenn 11 (Tarasenko), 12:06.
Third Period_None.
Shots on Goal_St. Louis 11-14-5_30. Minnesota 5-9-17_31.
Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 6; Minnesota 0 of 5.
Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 12-1-1 (31 shots-31 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 6-6-1 (30-26).
A_19,102 (18,064). T_2:21.
Referees_Chris Rooney, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Derek Amell, David Brisebois.
