Blues-Wild Sum

February 17, 2019 5:56 pm
 
St. Louis 2 2 0—4
Minnesota 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, St. Louis, Tarasenko 26 (Thomas, O’Reilly), 5:08 (pp). 2, St. Louis, O’Reilly 22 (Tarasenko, Pietrangelo), 19:30 (pp).

Second Period_3, St. Louis, Dunn 8 (Pietrangelo, Schenn), 7:27. 4, St. Louis, Schenn 11 (Tarasenko), 12:06.

Third Period_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 11-14-5_30. Minnesota 5-9-17_31.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 2 of 6; Minnesota 0 of 5.

Goalies_St. Louis, Binnington 12-1-1 (31 shots-31 saves). Minnesota, Stalock 6-6-1 (30-26).

A_19,102 (18,064). T_2:21.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Chris Schlenker. Linesmen_Derek Amell, David Brisebois.

