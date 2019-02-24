Blues-Wild Sums

St. Louis 0 0 1 0—1 Minnesota 0 1 0 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Bouwmeester, STL, (cross checking), 19:04.

Second Period_1, Minnesota, Zucker 15 (Brodin, Staal), 11:42. Penalties_Staal, MIN, (interference), 2:16; O’Reilly, STL, (tripping), 3:59; Steen, STL, (holding), 6:54.

Third Period_2, St. Louis, Pietrangelo 9 (Tarasenko, Bozak), 7:26 (pp). Penalties_Suter, MIN, (tripping), 6:07.

Overtime_3, Minnesota, Donato 7 (Parise, Brodin), 2:29. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_St. Louis 5-13-10_28. Minnesota 8-13-13-1_35.

Power-play opportunities_St. Louis 1 of 2; Minnesota 0 of 3.

Goalies_St. Louis, Allen 17-15-5 (35 shots-33 saves). Minnesota, Dubnyk 24-21-5 (28-27).

A_18,645 (18,064). T_2:30.

Referees_Marc Joannette, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Devin Berg, Brian Murphy.

