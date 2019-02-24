Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boahen scores 22 to lift UIC past Milwaukee 74-59

February 24, 2019 7:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — Godwin Boahen had 22 points as Illinois-Chicago defeated Milwaukee 74-59 on Sunday.

Marcus Ottey had 14 points and eight rebounds for Illinois-Chicago (15-14, 9-7 Horizon League). Tarkus Ferguson added 12 points and eight assists.

DeAndre Abram had 15 points for the Panthers (9-20, 4-12), whose losing streak stretched to nine games. Vance Johnson added 14 points and 11 rebounds. Jake Wright had 14 points.

Darius Roy, who led the Panthers in scoring coming into the matchup with 16 points per game, had 5 points on 2-of-11 shooting.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Flames leveled the season series against the Panthers with the win. Milwaukee defeated Illinois-Chicago 81-69 on Jan. 17. Illinois-Chicago faces Oakland on the road on Thursday. Milwaukee matches up against Northern Kentucky at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.