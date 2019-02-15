Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Boeheim scores 21 to lead Cornell past Brown 70-66 in OT

February 15, 2019 10:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Jimmy Boeheim had 21 points as Cornell narrowly beat Brown 70-66 in overtime on Friday night.

Josh Warren had 18 points for Cornell (13-10, 5-2 Ivy League). Matt Morgan added 15 points and six rebounds.

Obi Okolie had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Bears (14-9, 2-5). George Mawanda-Kalema added 14 points. Tamenang Choh had 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Cornell matches up against Yale at home on Saturday. Brown matches up against Columbia on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|22 Federal Data + ML Technical Seminar:...
2|22 AFCEA DC February Luncheon - U.S. Army
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.