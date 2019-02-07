Bohannon’s late run helps No. 20 Iowa hold off Indiana 77-72

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Jordan Bohannon matched his season high with 25 points, including scoring the last 11 for No. 20 Iowa as the Hawkeyes held on for a 77-72 victory at Indiana on Thursday night.

Tyler Cook added 21 points as Iowa won its second straight. The Hawkeyes (18-5, 7-5 Big Ten) also ended a three-game losing streak in the series and won at Assembly Hall for the first time since 2015.

The Hoosiers were led by Romeo Langford with 22 points. Juwan Morgan scored 17 as the Hoosiers (13-10, 4-8) lost for the eighth time in nine games.

It sure wasn’t easy, though, as the Hawkeyes offense bogged down in the second half — even after Morgan went to the bench with his fourth foul with 16:42 to go.

The Hoosiers’ defense kept them close long enough to finally overcome the absence of Morgan and charge back from a 58-48 deficit with 11:16 remaining. The Hoosiers allowed just two baskets over the next 7 ½ minutes and eventually closed to 64-61 with 3:47 left.

But after Langford missed a 3 to tie it, Cook answered with a 12-foot turnaround jumper and Bohannon knocked down two 3s and five of six free throws to seal it.

Indiana got within three twice — when Langford made a 3 with 19.8 seconds left and again when Rob Phinisee made a 3 with 6.8 seconds to go — but never got another chance to tie the score.

Iowa opened the game on a 9-2 run then took control with a 15-3 spurt that gave it a 26-18 lead. Then the Hawkeyes’ 3-point shooters warmed up and helped the Hawkeyes pull out to a 46-36 lead at the half.

Cook had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists for Iowa in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes showed just how good they are — by winning on the road without their best game. They struggled with foul trouble all night, shot just 40 percent from the field in the second half and failed to deliver the knockout punch when they had a chance. Yet somehow they still picked up a crucial victory.

Indiana: The Hoosiers played hard and even outplayed Iowa over the final 20 minutes. But the first half doomed them. They y committed eight turnovers in the first half and couldn’t come all the way back after allowing their second-highest first-half point total this season.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Heads home Sunday to face Northwestern.

Indiana: Hosts Ohio State in the second game of a three-game home stand.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

