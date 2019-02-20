Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bonds lifts Houston Baptist past Northwestern St. 92-54

February 20, 2019 10:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

HOUSTON (AP) — Braxton Bonds had 13 points to lead five Houston Baptist players in double figures as the Huskies easily defeated Northwestern State 92-54 on Wednesday night.

Oliver Lynch-Daniels, Edward Hardt, Ty Dalton and Stephen O’Suji added 10 points apiece for the Huskies. Dalton also had nine rebounds.

Northwestern State put up 25 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Ishmael Lane had 18 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks for the Demons (10-17, 5-9). Malik Metoyer added 10 points and seven rebounds.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

LaTerrance Reed, whose nine points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Demons, was held scoreless. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.

Houston Baptist plays Sam Houston State on the road on Saturday. Northwestern State matches up against Incarnate Word at home next Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.