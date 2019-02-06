Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Booker to defend 3-point contest title vs Curry brothers

February 6, 2019 12:42 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Devin Booker is ready to take on the Curry brothers.

The Phoenix Suns guard will look to defend his NBA All-Star 3-point championship from a year ago against brothers Stephen and Seth Curry on Feb. 16 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Stephen Curry, who plays for the Golden State Warriors, won the event in 2015 while brother Seth, who plays for the Portland Trail Blazers, is competing in his first 3-point contest.

Charlotte’s Kemba Walker, Dallas’ Dirk Nowitzki, Portland’s Damian Lillard, Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton, Toronto’s Danny Green, Brooklyn’s Joe Harris and Sacramento’s Buddy Hield round out the 10-player field.

The 3-point contest will held on the same night as the dunk contest and the skills challenge at the Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The dunk contest features Charlotte’s Miles Bridges, Oklahoma City’s Hamidou Diallo, Atlanta’s John Collins and New York Knicks’ Dennis Smith Jr.

The skill challenge includes first-time NBA All-Stars Nikola Jokic of the Nuggets and Nikola Vucevic of the Magic and Luka Doncic of the Mavericks. Atlanta’s Trae Young, Memphis’ Mike Conley, Sacramento’s De’Aaron Fox, Los Angele Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma and Boston’s Jayson Tatum will also compete.

The NBA also released the rosters for the annual celebrity All-Star game, which will be held on Feb. 15.

It includes former NBA great Ray Allen, NFL wide receiver Steve Smith, Dr. Oz, actor JB Smoove and recording artist Bad Bunny, ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Williams, 2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year A’ja Wilson playing against reigning MVP and rapper Quavo.

Dawn Staley, three-time Olympic Champion and member of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, will coach against the 2018 WNBA Champion Seattle Storm’s Sue Bird.

___

More AP NBA: www.apnews.com/NBA and www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|12 7th Annual Automated ISR and Battle...
2|12 Service Contract Labor Standards: A...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard soldiers train in snow for upcoming rotation

Today in History

1861: First military Medal of Honor action

Get our daily newsletter.