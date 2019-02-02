Listen Live Sports

Boonyasith scores 17, American downs Holy Cross 66-49

February 2, 2019
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Freshman Jacob Boonyasith scored season bests with 17 points and five 3-pointers and American never trailed in beating Holy Cross 66-49 on Saturday.

American held the Crusaders to 18 first-half points, the fewest they have allowed this season.

Sa’eed Nelson added 15 points with seven rebounds and nine assists and Larry Motuzis scored 11 with eight boards for the Eagles (12-9, 6-4 Patriot League), who shot 46 percent and made 7 of 21 3-pointers to the Crusaders’ 2 of 14 in winning their fourth straight. Stacy Beckton Jr. added 10 points.

Motuzis’ layup and 3-pointer sparked American’s opening 12-0 run and the Eagles cruised to a 42-18 halftime lead after holding the Crusaders to 30 percent shooting and 0-5 from 3-point range.

Boonyasith hit his fifth 3-pointer for a 60-38 Eagles’ lead with 3:27 to go.

Jehyve Floyd scored 16 points with seven rebounds and four assists for the Crusaders (12-11, 3-7), who shot 36 percent from the field.

