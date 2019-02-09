Listen Live Sports

Boonyasith scores 20 to lead American over Army 71-68

February 9, 2019
 
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jacob Boonyasith had a season-high 20 points as American edged past Army 71-68 on Saturday.

Stacy Beckton Jr. made two free throws to give American a 71-68 lead with 16 seconds left and Army’s John Emezie missed a 3-pointer with 3 seconds to go.

Beckton had 15 points, seven rebounds and three blocks for American (13-10, 7-5 Patriot League). Mark Gasperini added 11 points. Sa’eed Nelson had 11 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds and three blocks for the home team.

Matt Wilson had 14 points for the Black Knights (11-14, 6-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Aaron Duhart added 11 points. Tommy Funk had eight rebounds.

American faces Loyola (Md.) at home on Wednesday. Army plays Boston University at home on Wednesday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

