Bowman, BC visit NC State

Boston College (13-11, 4-8) vs. North Carolina State (18-8, 6-7)

PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Ky Bowman and Boston College will take on Torin Dorn and North Carolina State. The junior Bowman has scored 27 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 15.4 over his last five games. Dorn, a senior, is averaging 12.4 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: North Carolina State’s Dorn has averaged 13.8 points and 6.7 rebounds while C.J. Bryce has put up 12.2 points and 4.8 rebounds. For the Eagles, Bowman has averaged 19.5 points and 7.8 rebounds while Nik Popovic has put up 13 points and 7.1 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Bowman has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Boston College field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 26 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pack have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Eagles. North Carolina State has an assist on 52 of 83 field goals (62.7 percent) across its past three outings while Boston College has assists on 37 of 66 field goals (56.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The disruptive North Carolina State defense has forced opponents to turn the ball over on 22.8 percent of all possessions, the 27th-best rate among Division I teams. Boston College has a forced-turnover percentage of only 16.7 percent through 24 games (ranking the Eagles 308th).

