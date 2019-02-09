Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bowman scores 23 to carry Miami (Ohio) past Ohio 79-59

February 9, 2019 4:45 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Bam Bowman had a career-high 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Miami (Ohio) romped past Ohio 79-59 on Saturday.

Darrian Ringo had 14 points for Miami (Ohio) (13-11, 5-6 Mid-American Conference). Nike Sibande added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Adaway had 10 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Teyvion Kirk had 18 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Bobcats (11-11, 3-7). Jason Carter added 16 points. Ben Vander Plas had 12 points.

Miami (Ohio) matches up against Western Michigan on the road next Saturday. Ohio faces Eastern Michigan at home on Tuesday.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.