Bowman scores 23 to carry Miami (Ohio) past Ohio 79-59

OXFORD, Ohio (AP) — Bam Bowman had a career-high 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Miami (Ohio) romped past Ohio 79-59 on Saturday.

Darrian Ringo had 14 points for Miami (Ohio) (13-11, 5-6 Mid-American Conference). Nike Sibande added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Adaway had 10 points and six rebounds for the home team.

Teyvion Kirk had 18 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Bobcats (11-11, 3-7). Jason Carter added 16 points. Ben Vander Plas had 12 points.

Miami (Ohio) matches up against Western Michigan on the road next Saturday. Ohio faces Eastern Michigan at home on Tuesday.

