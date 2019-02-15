Bracey, La. Tech host UTSA

UTSA (15-11, 9-4) vs. Louisiana Tech (16-10, 6-7)

Thomas Assembly Center, Ruston, Louisiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jhivvan Jackson and UTSA will go up against DaQuan Bracey and Louisiana Tech. The sophomore Jackson has scored 25 percent of the team’s points this season and is averaging 27.6 over his last five games. Bracey, a junior, is averaging 17.4 points over the last five games.

STEPPING UP: The Roadrunners are led by sophomores Jackson and Keaton Wallace. Jackson is averaging 22.8 points and four rebounds while Wallace is putting up 21.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per contest. The Bulldogs have been anchored by Bracey and Anthony Duruji, who have combined to score 27.2 points per contest.

SPARKING THE OFFENSE: Bracey has directly created 41 percent of all Louisiana Tech field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 32 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

STREAK STATS: Louisiana Tech has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 78.3 points while giving up 64.7.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Roadrunners have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Bulldogs. Louisiana Tech has an assist on 36 of 79 field goals (45.6 percent) across its previous three outings while UTSA has assists on 46 of 92 field goals (50 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: UTSA is ranked second among CUSA teams with an average of 79.6 points per game. The Roadrunners have averaged 84.2 points per game against conference foes.

