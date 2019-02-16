Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Bracey scores 23 to lead Louisiana Tech over UTSA 72-67

February 16, 2019 5:43 pm
 
RUSTON, La. (AP) — DaQuan Bracey had 23 points as Louisiana Tech stretched its home winning streak to 11 games, narrowly defeating UTSA 72-67 on Saturday.

Ra’Shawn Langston had 13 points for Louisiana Tech (17-10, 7-7 Conference USA). Anthony Duruji added 11 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks. Mubarak Muhammed had 10 rebounds for the hosts.

Jhivvan Jackson had 22 points for the Roadrunners (15-12, 9-5). Keaton Wallace added 20 points. Byron Frohnen had 10 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

The Bulldogs and the Roadrunners next play in Conference USA’s inaugural Bonus Play format, opponent to be determined.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

