Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bracey scores 28 to lead Louisiana Tech past UTEP 71-57

February 14, 2019 9:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RUSTON, La. (AP) — DaQuan Bracey had a career-high 28 points as Louisiana Tech won its 10th consecutive home game, defeating UTEP 71-57 on Thursday night.

Bracey made 9 of 12 shots. He added six rebounds.

Anthony Duruji had 16 points and four blocks for Louisiana Tech (16-10, 6-7 Conference USA). Stacey Thomas added three blocks.

Efe Odigie had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Miners (8-16, 3-10). Jordan Lathon added 10 points. Kobe Magee had six assists.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Louisiana Tech finishes out the regular season against UTSA at home on Saturday. UTEP finishes out the regular season against Southern Miss on the road on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.