Brantley carries Charleston over Drexel 86-84

February 9, 2019 7:38 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jarrell Brantley had 22 points as Charleston narrowly defeated Drexel 86-84 on Saturday.

Trevor John pulled Drexel to 86-84 with 4.9 seconds left on a pair of free throws following Brantley’s flagrant 1 foul. John then took the inbounds pass at the top of the arc, dribbled twice and tossed an awkward 3-point shot that hit the glass at the buzzer.

Grant Riller added 19 points for Charleston (20-6, 9-4 Colonial Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Marquise Pointer had 13 points and Sam Miller had 11 points for the visitors.

Troy Harper scored a career-high 30 points for the Dragons (12-14, 6-7). Alihan Demir added 18 points. Camren Wynter had 16 points and six assists. John finished with 10 points.

The Cougars evened the season series against the Dragons with the win. Drexel defeated College of Charleston 79-78 on Jan. 10. College of Charleston plays Hofstra at home on Thursday. Drexel matches up against James Madison on the road on Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com

