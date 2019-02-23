Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brantley double-double lifts Charleston past Elon 84-74

February 23, 2019 9:35 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Jarrell Brantley had 24 points and 12 rebounds as Charleston defeated Elon 84-74 on Saturday night.

Grant Riller had 18 points and six assists for Charleston (22-8, 11-6 Colonial Athletic Conference).

Tyler Seibring had 24 points for the Phoenix (9-20, 5-11). Sheldon Eberhardt added 13 points. Andy Pack had 11 points.

Steven Santa Ana was held scoreless despite heading into the matchup as the Phoenix’s second leading scorer at 15 points per game. He was 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Phoenix this season. Charleston defeated Elon 72-53 on Jan. 24. Charleston finishes out the regular season against UNC Wilmington at home next Saturday. Elon plays James Madison on the road on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.