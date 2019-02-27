Braves 4, Cardinals 0

Atlanta St. Louis ab r h bi ab r h bi Acn Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 3 0 1 0 C.Pache cf 0 1 0 0 T.Edman 2b 1 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 2 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 Vlnzela 2b 1 1 0 1 C.Capel lf 0 0 0 0 Clbrson 1b 2 0 0 0 P.DJong ss 3 0 0 0 Kzm Jr. pr 1 0 1 0 Ed.Sosa ss 1 0 0 0 Camargo ss 3 0 1 0 M.Ozuna dh 1 0 0 0 L.Marte ss 0 0 0 1 R.Urias ph 1 0 0 0 Flrimon 3b 3 0 1 0 D.Ortga ph 1 0 0 0 Salazar 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Gyrko 1b 1 0 0 0 R.Ortga lf 3 0 0 0 R.Rvelo pr 1 0 0 0 Co.Lien lf 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz 3b 3 0 2 0 LaMarre rf 2 0 0 0 H.Bader cf 3 0 1 0 D.Wters rf 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0 R.Lopez c 2 0 0 0 J.Hdson c 2 0 0 0 Mrtinez c 1 1 0 0 Knizner c 1 0 0 0 Jenista dh 2 0 0 0 Brmudez ph 1 1 1 0 T.Hrris ph 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 4 4 2 Totals 28 0 4 0

Atlanta 000 000 040—4 St. Louis 000 000 000—0

E_Martinez (1), Sosa (1). DP_Atlanta 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, St. Louis 4. 2B_Florimon (1), Munoz (1). SB_Wong (1). CS_Munoz (1). SF_Marte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Atlanta Wright 2 2 0 0 0 3 Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2 Allard 2 0 0 0 2 0 Clouse 1 1 0 0 0 1 Davidson W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0 Muller 1 0 0 0 0 2 Wentz 1 0 0 0 1 1 St. Louis Hudson 2 1 0 0 0 1 Gomber 2 0 0 0 1 2 Cecil 1 1 0 0 0 0 Brebbia 1 0 0 0 1 1 Webb 1 0 0 0 0 2 Elledge L, 0-1 1 2 4 3 2 1 Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Brebbia (Culberson).

WP_Elledge.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, CB Bucknor; Second, David Rackley; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:31. A_4,587

