Braves 4, Cardinals 0

February 27, 2019 3:51 pm
 
Atlanta St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Acn Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Ko.Wong 2b 3 0 1 0
C.Pache cf 0 1 0 0 T.Edman 2b 1 0 0 0
O.Albes 2b 2 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0
Vlnzela 2b 1 1 0 1 C.Capel lf 0 0 0 0
Clbrson 1b 2 0 0 0 P.DJong ss 3 0 0 0
Kzm Jr. pr 1 0 1 0 Ed.Sosa ss 1 0 0 0
Camargo ss 3 0 1 0 M.Ozuna dh 1 0 0 0
L.Marte ss 0 0 0 1 R.Urias ph 1 0 0 0
Flrimon 3b 3 0 1 0 D.Ortga ph 1 0 0 0
Salazar 3b 1 0 0 0 J.Gyrko 1b 1 0 0 0
R.Ortga lf 3 0 0 0 R.Rvelo pr 1 0 0 0
Co.Lien lf 1 0 0 0 Y.Munoz 3b 3 0 2 0
LaMarre rf 2 0 0 0 H.Bader cf 3 0 1 0
D.Wters rf 2 0 0 0 A.Grcia rf 3 0 0 0
R.Lopez c 2 0 0 0 J.Hdson c 2 0 0 0
Mrtinez c 1 1 0 0 Knizner c 1 0 0 0
Jenista dh 2 0 0 0
Brmudez ph 1 1 1 0
T.Hrris ph 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 4 4 2 Totals 28 0 4 0
Atlanta 000 000 040—4
St. Louis 000 000 000—0

E_Martinez (1), Sosa (1). DP_Atlanta 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, St. Louis 4. 2B_Florimon (1), Munoz (1). SB_Wong (1). CS_Munoz (1). SF_Marte (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Atlanta
Wright 2 2 0 0 0 3
Jackson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Allard 2 0 0 0 2 0
Clouse 1 1 0 0 0 1
Davidson W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 0
Muller 1 0 0 0 0 2
Wentz 1 0 0 0 1 1
St. Louis
Hudson 2 1 0 0 0 1
Gomber 2 0 0 0 1 2
Cecil 1 1 0 0 0 0
Brebbia 1 0 0 0 1 1
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 2
Elledge L, 0-1 1 2 4 3 2 1
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 3

HBP_by_Brebbia (Culberson).

WP_Elledge.

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, CB Bucknor; Second, David Rackley; Third, Roberto Ortiz.

T_2:31. A_4,587

