Braves 4, Cardinals 0

|Atlanta
|St. Louis
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acn Jr. cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Ko.Wong 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|C.Pache cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T.Edman 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|O.Albes 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Vlnzela 2b
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C.Capel lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|P.DJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Kzm Jr. pr
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Ed.Sosa ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|M.Ozuna dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Marte ss
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R.Urias ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Flrimon 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Ortga ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Salazar 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Gyrko 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R.Ortga lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Rvelo pr
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Co.Lien lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Munoz 3b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|LaMarre rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|H.Bader cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|D.Wters rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|A.Grcia rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Lopez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hdson c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Mrtinez c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Knizner c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jenista dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Brmudez ph
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|T.Hrris ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|4
|2
|Totals
|28
|0
|4
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|040—4
|St. Louis
|000
|000
|000—0
E_Martinez (1), Sosa (1). DP_Atlanta 1, St. Louis 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, St. Louis 4. 2B_Florimon (1), Munoz (1). SB_Wong (1). CS_Munoz (1). SF_Marte (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Wright
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Jackson
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Allard
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Clouse
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Davidson W, 1-0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Muller
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Wentz
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|St. Louis
|Hudson
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gomber
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Cecil
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Brebbia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Webb
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Elledge L, 0-1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|2
|1
|Gallegos
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
HBP_by_Brebbia (Culberson).
WP_Elledge.
Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, CB Bucknor; Second, David Rackley; Third, Roberto Ortiz.
T_2:31. A_4,587
