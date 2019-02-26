Braves 9, Nationals 4

|Washington
|Atlanta
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Incarte cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Wlson 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Pache cf
|2
|0
|1
|3
|Wi.Difo ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|O.Albes 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Stvnson lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|L.Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ju.Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|2
|Freeman 1b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|H.Jones cf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|G.Bnson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Y.Gomes c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Acn Jr. lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kieboom c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|D.Wters lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|Kieboom 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Flowers c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|L.Grcia ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson c
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Mrmljos 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Camargo 3b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|I.Sgdal 1b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Flrimon 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|B.Snydr rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Clbrson ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|C.Tylor rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ddder ss
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T.Gshue dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|A.Riley dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rynolds 3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Ju.Dean ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ja.Noll 3b
|2
|0
|2
|1
|R.Ortga rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|LaMarre rf
|0
|1
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|Neslony rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|3
|Totals
|33
|9
|8
|9
|Washington
|102
|000
|001—4
|Atlanta
|000
|304
|20x—9
E_Florimon (1). DP_Washington 4, Atlanta 0. LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Pache (1), Jackson (1), Camargo (1). HR_Freeman (1). SB_Robles (1), Difo (1), Reynolds (1).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Corbin
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Adams H, 1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hoover
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|3
|0
|Copeland
|1 2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bourque L, 0-1
|1
|2
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Crowe
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Suero
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Atlanta
|Fried
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Creasy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Freeman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harrison
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Biddle W, 1-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Dayton
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Leyva
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnstone
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Walker
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Bourque, Creasy.
PB_Flowers.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:58. A_4,362
