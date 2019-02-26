Listen Live Sports

Braves 9, Nationals 4

February 26, 2019 9:27 am
 
Washington Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
V.Rbles cf 2 2 1 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 0
J.Wlson 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 2 0 1 3
Wi.Difo ss 2 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 1 1 0 0
Stvnson lf 2 0 1 0 L.Marte 2b 3 0 0 0
Ju.Soto lf 3 0 1 2 Freeman 1b 2 1 1 2
H.Jones cf 1 0 1 0 G.Bnson 1b 3 1 1 0
Y.Gomes c 2 0 0 0 Acn Jr. lf 2 1 1 0
Kieboom c 2 0 0 0 D.Wters lf 2 1 1 0
Kieboom 2b 2 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 0 0 0
L.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0 Jackson c 2 0 1 2
Mrmljos 1b 3 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 1 0 1 0
I.Sgdal 1b 1 1 1 0 Flrimon 3b 2 1 1 0
B.Snydr rf 2 0 0 0 Clbrson ss 2 0 0 1
C.Tylor rf 2 0 1 0 R.Ddder ss 1 1 0 0
T.Gshue dh 4 0 1 0 A.Riley dh 3 1 0 0
Rynolds 3b 1 1 0 0 Ju.Dean ph 1 0 0 0
Ja.Noll 3b 2 0 2 1 R.Ortga rf 2 0 0 0
LaMarre rf 0 1 0 1
Neslony rf 1 0 0 0
Totals 33 4 9 3 Totals 33 9 8 9
Washington 102 000 001—4
Atlanta 000 304 20x—9

E_Florimon (1). DP_Washington 4, Atlanta 0. LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Pache (1), Jackson (1), Camargo (1). HR_Freeman (1). SB_Robles (1), Difo (1), Reynolds (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Corbin 2 1 0 0 0 2
Adams H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Hoover 1-3 2 3 3 3 0
Copeland 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Bourque L, 0-1 1 2 4 4 2 1
Crowe 1 3 2 2 0 0
Suero 1 0 0 0 1 0
Atlanta
Fried 2 1 1 0 1 1
Creasy 1 2 2 2 1 0
Freeman 1 0 0 0 0 0
Harrison 1 0 0 0 1 1
Biddle W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2
Dayton 1 1 0 0 0 1
Leyva 1 2 0 0 0 0
Johnstone 2-3 3 1 1 1 0
Walker 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Bourque, Creasy.

PB_Flowers.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:58. A_4,362

