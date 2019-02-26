Braves 9, Nationals 4

Washington Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi V.Rbles cf 2 2 1 0 Incarte cf 2 0 0 0 J.Wlson 2b 1 0 0 0 C.Pache cf 2 0 1 3 Wi.Difo ss 2 0 0 0 O.Albes 2b 1 1 0 0 Stvnson lf 2 0 1 0 L.Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 Ju.Soto lf 3 0 1 2 Freeman 1b 2 1 1 2 H.Jones cf 1 0 1 0 G.Bnson 1b 3 1 1 0 Y.Gomes c 2 0 0 0 Acn Jr. lf 2 1 1 0 Kieboom c 2 0 0 0 D.Wters lf 2 1 1 0 Kieboom 2b 2 0 0 0 Flowers c 1 0 0 0 L.Grcia ss 1 0 0 0 Jackson c 2 0 1 2 Mrmljos 1b 3 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 1 0 1 0 I.Sgdal 1b 1 1 1 0 Flrimon 3b 2 1 1 0 B.Snydr rf 2 0 0 0 Clbrson ss 2 0 0 1 C.Tylor rf 2 0 1 0 R.Ddder ss 1 1 0 0 T.Gshue dh 4 0 1 0 A.Riley dh 3 1 0 0 Rynolds 3b 1 1 0 0 Ju.Dean ph 1 0 0 0 Ja.Noll 3b 2 0 2 1 R.Ortga rf 2 0 0 0 LaMarre rf 0 1 0 1 Neslony rf 1 0 0 0 Totals 33 4 9 3 Totals 33 9 8 9

Washington 102 000 001—4 Atlanta 000 304 20x—9

E_Florimon (1). DP_Washington 4, Atlanta 0. LOB_Washington 7, Atlanta 6. 2B_Pache (1), Jackson (1), Camargo (1). HR_Freeman (1). SB_Robles (1), Difo (1), Reynolds (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Washington Corbin 2 1 0 0 0 2 Adams H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1 Hoover 1-3 2 3 3 3 0 Copeland 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Bourque L, 0-1 1 2 4 4 2 1 Crowe 1 3 2 2 0 0 Suero 1 0 0 0 1 0 Atlanta Fried 2 1 1 0 1 1 Creasy 1 2 2 2 1 0 Freeman 1 0 0 0 0 0 Harrison 1 0 0 0 1 1 Biddle W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Dayton 1 1 0 0 0 1 Leyva 1 2 0 0 0 0 Johnstone 2-3 3 1 1 1 0 Walker 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

WP_Bourque, Creasy.

PB_Flowers.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:58. A_4,362

