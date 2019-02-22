Brazil adopts VAR in top-flight matches

SAO PAULO (AP) — Video reviews will be available in Brazil’s top-flight this season.

The 20 leading clubs unanimously agreed on Friday to implement the VAR system in all 380 matches of the championship.

The decision came after the Brazilian soccer confederation agreed to pay for the technology. The clubs will cover the cost of referees and staffers operating the devices.

The price of the technology was the main reason VAR was not used in the 2018 season.

“We want to elevate the level of the Brazilian championship,” said soccer official Rogerio Caboclo, who will take over as confederation president in April. “For that to happen we will introduce to clubs an integrated proposal, which includes refereeing, technical elements of the matches and the attendance in the stadiums.”

The confederation did not say what the technology would cost for the league that starts on April 28.

It also proposed a measure to limit teams to one coach firing per season, but clubs voted the idea down.

Clubs did, though, accept a suggestion from the confederation for the 2020 season to begin with a one-match Supercup final between the winner of the league and the Brazilian Cup holder.

