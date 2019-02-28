Listen Live Sports

Brechting scores 20 to lead Oakland past UIC 86-72

February 28, 2019 9:52 pm
 
OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Brad Brechting had 20 points as Oakland defeated Illinois-Chicago 86-72 on Thursday night.

Brechting made all 10 of his free throw attempts.

Jaevin Cumberland had 16 points and six rebounds for Oakland (14-16, 10-7 Horizon League). He also had seven turnovers but only six assists. Tray Maddox Jr. added 15 points. Karmari Newman had 13 points for the hosts.

The Golden Grizzlies forced a season-high 20 turnovers.

Godwin Boahen had 20 points and seven assists for the Flames (15-15, 9-8). Tarkus Ferguson added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. He also committed seven turnovers. Rob Howard Jr. had 10 points.

The Golden Grizzlies improve to 2-0 against the Flames for the season. Oakland defeated Illinois-Chicago 80-67 on Jan. 26. Oakland finishes out the regular season against IUPUI at home on Saturday. Illinois-Chicago finishes out the regular season against Detroit on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap , using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

