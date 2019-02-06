Listen Live Sports

Brighton beats West Brom 3-1 to advance in FA Cup

February 6, 2019 5:57 pm
 
BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Glenny Murray scored twice in extra time to send Brighton into the fifth round of the FA Cup with a 3-1 win over West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday.

Murray came off the bench in the 101st minute and put the visitors ahead just three minutes later when he bundled the ball in from close range. He then made sure of the victory in the 117th, lifting the ball past goalkeeper Jonathan Bond.

West Brom had taken the lead through Kyle Bartley in the 77th when the defender hooked the ball in from almost behind the goal. But Brighton’s Florin Andone leveled with eight minutes left, having escaped a first-half red card following an elbow on Sam Field.

It was the last fourth-round replay to be completed, and the win means Brighton will host Derby in the round of 16 later this month.

