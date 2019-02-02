Listen Live Sports

Brighton fails to end winless EPL run in 0-0 draw vs Watford

February 2, 2019
 
BRIGHTON, England (AP) — Brighton’s winless run stretched to five Premier League games as it was frustrated by an inspired performance from Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster in a 0-0 draw on Saturday.

Former England international Foster twice kept out headers from Juergen Locadia and also saved from Shane Duffy and Florin Andone to earn his side a point at the Amex Stadium.

Javi Gracia’s midtable visitors gave traveling fans little to cheer at the other end of the field but the draw was enough to push them above Everton into eighth position.

Brighton, which is seven points behind Watford, endured a frustrating afternoon with a result which extends its difficult start to 2019.

___

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

