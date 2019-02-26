Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

British Open returns to Royal Liverpool in 2022

February 26, 2019 9:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open will be staged at Royal Liverpool in 2022.

The Royal & Ancient, which organizes the world’s oldest major, made the announcement on Tuesday.

The course in northwest England will be hosting the British Open for the 13th time, and for the first time since 2014 when Rory McIlroy lifted the claret jug.

___

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|5 AWEA Wind Power on Capitol Hill
3|5 National Health Symposium
3|5 Discover Small Business Opportunities...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US marines participate in the 2019 Trials cycling competition

Today in History

1977: Dial-a-President radio program first airs

Get our daily newsletter.