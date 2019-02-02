Brown, Adaway help Miami (Ohio) defeat E. Michigan 59-48

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Dalonte Brown and Jalen Adaway scored 15 points each and Miami (Ohio) pulled away in the second half to defeat Eastern Michigan 59-48 Saturday.

Brown was 4 of 13 from the floor, hitting just one 3-pointer in seven tries, Adaway was 7 of 14 shooting and had eight rebounds and three blocks for the RedHawks (12-10, 4-5 Mid-American Conference), who shot 33 percent.

Adaway blocked EMU’s Elijah Minnie on a 3-point try from the top of the arc as the Eagles cut the gap to single digits late. The ball fell to Miami’s Bam Bowman, who passed to the streaking Adaway for a breakaway one-handed dunk and the lead was back to 10.

Paul Jackson cut Miami’s lead to 25-21 with a drive early in the second half, but the RedHawks controlled the next 13 minutes, holding Eastern Michigan to 4 of 15 shooting — 0 of 5 from distance — with four turnovers while building a 42-30 lead.

Jackson scored 16 to lead EMU (9-13, 3-6) and Boubacar Toure scored 13 points with 14 rebounds for his seventh double-double this season.

