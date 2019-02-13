Listen Live Sports

Brown carries Bradley past Loyola-Chicago 61-54

February 13, 2019
 
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darrell Brown had 21 points as Bradley got past Loyola-Chicago 61-54 on Wednesday night.

Elijah Childs had 13 points and seven rebounds for Bradley (14-12, 6-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Luuk van Bree added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Marques Townes had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Ramblers (16-10, 9-4). Cameron Krutwig added 13 points and 11 rebounds.

Bradley plays Illinois State on the road on Saturday. Loyola of Chicago plays Missouri State at home on Sunday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

