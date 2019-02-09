Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Brown carries E. Kentucky over Tennessee St. 75-65

February 9, 2019 10:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Jomaru Brown had a season-high 30 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Tennessee State 75-65 on Saturday night.

Tre King had 12 points for Eastern Kentucky (11-14, 4-8 Ohio Valley Conference), which snapped its four-game losing streak. Kelvin Robinson added 10 points and nine rebounds. Nick Mayo had 12 rebounds and three blocks for the hosts.

Michael Littlejohn had 16 points for the Tigers (8-16, 5-7). Kamar McKnight added 12 points. Stokley Chaffee Jr. had eight rebounds.

The Colonels leveled the season series against the Tigers with the win. Tennessee State defeated Eastern Kentucky 82-81 on Jan. 10. Eastern Kentucky plays Morehead State on the road on Thursday. Tennessee State matches up against Belmont at home on Thursday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.