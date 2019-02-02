Listen Live Sports

Brown leads New Mexico State over Chicago State 83-39

February 2, 2019 7:41 pm
 
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Terrell Brown scored 19 points with four 3-poiners, Clayton Henry added 12 with four 3s, and New Mexico State routed Chicago State 83-39 on Saturday to win its seventh straight.

Jabari Rice scored 10 points and Mohamed Thiam grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds for the Aggies (18-4, 7-1 Western Athletic Conference), who made 15 of 37 3-pointers and scored 32 points off of 21 Cougars’ turnovers.

Keyon Jones’ driving layup capped New Mexico State’s opening 21-5 run and the Cougars led by as many as 27 and 46-21 at halftime. Thiam’s 3 with 11:03 to play put the Aggies up by 41 and they won going away.

Anthony Harris scored 11 points and Rob Shaw made five assists for the Cougars (3-20, 0-8), who shot 29 percent and have lost 11 straight.

