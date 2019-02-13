Brown lifts Georgia Southern past South Alabama 75-65

STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Tookie Brown registered 14 points and eight assists as Georgia Southern topped South Alabama 75-65 on Wednesday night.

Calvin Wishart had 14 points and seven rebounds for Georgia Southern (15-10, 7-5 Sun Belt Conference). Quan Jackson added 13 points. Montae Glenn had 10 points and three blocks for the home team.

Herb McGee had 18 points for the Jaguars (12-13, 5-7). Josh Ajayi added 13 points. Trhae Mitchell had 11 points and seven rebounds.

The Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Jaguars on the season. Georgia Southern defeated South Alabama 88-86 on Jan. 19. Georgia Southern plays Troy at home on Friday. South Alabama faces Georgia State on the road on Friday.

