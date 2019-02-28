Listen Live Sports

Brown scores 20 to lead St. Joseph’s over Fordham 66-52

February 28, 2019 12:08 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Brown had 20 points as Saint Joseph’s snapped its eight-game road losing streak, topping Fordham 66-52 on Wednesday night.

Lorenzo Edwards had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Joseph’s (12-16, 5-10 Atlantic 10 Conference). Lamarr Kimble added 14 points. Jared Bynum had six rebounds for the road team.

The Hawks were in trouble after the first half, entering halftime trailing 34-23. But the road team mounted a serious rally in the second half to coast to the 14-point victory. The Rams’ 18 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Ty Perry had 12 points for the Rams (11-17, 2-13). Nick Honor added 10 points. Jesse Bunting had seven rebounds.

Antwon Portley, who was second on the Rams in scoring entering the matchup with 12 points per game, had only 5 points (1 of 11).

Saint Joseph’s plays La Salle at home on Saturday. Fordham faces Davidson on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

