Brown scores 26 to lift Bradley past Indiana St. 96-67

February 9, 2019 10:24 pm
 
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Darrell Brown had 26 points as Bradley romped past Indiana State 96-67 on Saturday night.

Brown hit 6 of 9 3-pointers.

Ja’Shon Henry had 17 points for Bradley (13-12, 5-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Nate Kennell added 16 points. Luqman Lundy had six assists for the home team.

The 96 points were a season best for Bradley.

Cooper Neese scored a season-high 20 points for the Sycamores (12-12, 4-8). Tyreke Key added 14 points.

Jordan Barnes, whose 16 points per game coming into the contest ranked second on the Sycamores, had 6 points on 2-of-12 shooting.

The Braves leveled the season series against the Sycamores with the win. Indiana State defeated Bradley 65-60 on Jan. 5. Bradley matches up against Loyola of Chicago at home on Wednesday. Indiana State matches up against Valparaiso on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

