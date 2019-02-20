Listen Live Sports

Browns sign WR Jaelen Strong, played for Texans, Jaguars

February 20, 2019 11:35 pm
 
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns boosted their wide receiving group by signing Jaelen Strong, who missed last season with a knee injury.

A former third-round pick, Strong sat out 2018 after tearing a knee ligament late in the 2017 season with Jacksonville. The 25-year-old has made three starts and played in 20 NFL games with Houston and the Jaguars.

The 6oot-2, 220-pounder has 31 career catches for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Strong, who played at Arizona State, was waived by the Texans two years ago and signed with Jaguars.

Coming off a 7-8-1 season, the Browns planned to add to their receiving depth this offseason for quarterback Baker Mayfield. Strong joins, Jarvis Landry, Antonio Callaway, Damion Ratley and Derrick Willies on the roster.

Breshad Perriman, who revived his career with Cleveland last season, is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent. Rashard Higgins is a restricted free agent, but the Browns have discussed re-signing both players.

