Bruins-Blues Sum

Boston 0 1 0 0—1 St. Louis 1 0 0 0—2 St. Louis won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, St. Louis, Steen 7 (Sundqvist), 7:15.

Second Period_2, Boston, Wagner 9 (Krug, Miller), 5:12.

Third Period_None.

Overtime_None.

Shootout_Boston 1 (DeBrusk NG, Marchand NG, Coyle G, Backes NG, Bergeron NG, Heinen NG), St. Louis 2 (Bozak G, Tarasenko NG, O’Reilly NG, Steen NG, Thomas NG, Blais G).

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-11-11-2_32. St. Louis 9-7-7-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 20-8-5 (29 shots-28 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 14-2-1 (32-31).

A_18,425 (19,150). T_2:38.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Brian Murphy.

