Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bruins-Blues Sums

February 23, 2019 6:50 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Boston 0 1 0 0—1
St. Louis 1 0 0 0—2
St. Louis won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, St. Louis, Steen 7 (Sundqvist), 7:15. Penalties_Parayko, STL, (slashing), 18:16; Krug, BOS, (tripping), 19:29.

Second Period_2, Boston, Wagner 9 (Miller, Krug), 5:12. Penalties_Coyle, BOS, (hooking), 7:28; Marchand, BOS, (holding), 15:32.

Third Period_None. Penalties_Carlo, BOS, (tripping), 11:57.

Overtime_None. Penalties_None.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Shootout_Boston 1 (DeBrusk NG, Marchand NG, Coyle G, Backes NG, Bergeron NG, Heinen NG), St. Louis 2 (Bozak G, Tarasenko NG, O’Reilly NG, Steen NG, Thomas NG, Blais G).

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-11-11-2_32. St. Louis 9-7-7-6_29.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 1; St. Louis 0 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 20-8-5 (29 shots-28 saves). St. Louis, Binnington 14-2-1 (32-31).

A_18,425 (19,150). T_2:38.

Referees_Peter MacDougall, Justin St Pierre. Linesmen_Brad Kovachik, Brian Murphy.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.