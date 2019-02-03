Bruins-Capitals Sums

|Boston
First Period_None. Penalties_Jaskin, WSH, (hooking), 5:30; Kuznetsov, WSH, (slashing), 7:37; Bergeron, BOS, (holding), 9:52.
Second Period_1, Boston, Krejci 11 (Krug, Pastrnak), 10:43. Penalties_Miller, BOS, (cross checking), 8:24.
Third Period_None. Penalties_McAvoy, BOS, (hooking), 12:30; Oshie, WSH, (hooking), 13:06.
Shots on Goal_Boston 15-15-9_39. Washington 6-7-11_24.
Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 3; Washington 0 of 3.
Goalies_Boston, Rask 15-8-4 (24 shots-24 saves). Washington, Holtby 18-13-3 (39-38).
A_18,506 (18,277). T_2:22.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Derek Amell, David Brisebois.
