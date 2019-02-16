Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Ducks Sums

February 16, 2019 1:00 am
 
Boston 1 1 1—3
Anaheim 0 0 0—0

First Period_1, Boston, Acciari 2 (Carlo, Kuraly), 5:31. Penalties_None.

Second Period_2, Boston, DeBrusk 16 (Krug, Krejci), 5:07 (pp). Penalties_Rakell, ANA, (holding), 4:58; Montour, ANA, (high sticking), 5:21; Wagner, BOS, (interference), 8:57; Moore, BOS, (hooking), 10:55.

Third Period_3, Boston, Wagner 7 (Chara, Kuraly), 18:29. Penalties_Grant, ANA, (holding), 1:13; Lindholm, ANA, (interference), 10:56; Moore, BOS, (interference), 13:05.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-9-12_29. Anaheim 11-11-8_30.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 4; Anaheim 0 of 3.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 15-9-4 (30 shots-30 saves). Anaheim, Boyle 1-1-0 (28-26).

A_17,174 (17,174). T_2:25.

Referees_Chris Rooney, Ian Walsh. Linesmen_Michel Cormier, Brandon Gawryletz.

