Bruins-Kings Sums

Boston 1 1 2—4 Los Angeles 0 1 1—2

First Period_1, Boston, DeBrusk 17 (Cehlarik, Krejci), 5:31. Penalties_Grzelcyk, BOS, (high sticking), 2:59; Roy, LA, (interference), 11:25.

Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Kovalchuk 12 (Kopitar, Doughty), 10:37 (pp). 3, Boston, Marchand 23 (Bergeron), 16:15. Penalties_Hagelin, LA, (hooking), 5:26; McAvoy, BOS, (hooking), 8:55; Chara, BOS, (holding), 12:22; Acciari, BOS, (high sticking), 17:45.

Third Period_4, Los Angeles, Iafallo 12 (LaDue, Kempe), 15:37. 5, Boston, McAvoy 3 (Krejci, DeBrusk), 18:47. 6, Boston, Bergeron 21, 19:23. Penalties_Marchand, BOS, (hooking), 16:00.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-9-7_24. Los Angeles 8-11-6_25.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 2; Los Angeles 1 of 5.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 19-8-4 (25 shots-23 saves). Los Angeles, Campbell 7-10-0 (24-20).

A_18,230 (18,230). T_2:22.

Referees_Francis Charron, Trevor Hanson. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Brandon Gawryletz.

