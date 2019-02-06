Bruins-Rangers Sum

Boston 0 3 0 0—3 N.Y. Rangers 1 0 2 0—4 N.Y. Rangers won shootout 2-1.

First Period_1, N.Y. Rangers, Zibanejad 22 (Zuccarello), 17:45.

Second Period_2, Boston, Heinen 7 (Marchand, Grzelcyk), 10:37. 3, Boston, Pastrnak 31 (Krejci, Miller), 11:49. 4, Boston, Bergeron 19 (Marchand, Krug), 15:11 (pp).

Third Period_5, N.Y. Rangers, Hayes 12 (Vesey, Buchnevich), 9:24. 6, N.Y. Rangers, Chytil 10 (DeAngelo, Buchnevich), 12:41 (pp).

Overtime_None.

Advertisement

Shootout_Boston 1 (Cehlarik NG, Pastrnak NG, Marchand G, McAvoy NG, DeBrusk NG, Heinen NG, Krejci NG), N.Y. Rangers 2 (Zuccarello NG, Shattenkirk NG, Zibanejad G, Hayes NG, Chytil NG, Vesey NG, DeAngelo G).

Shots on Goal_Boston 9-11-9-1_30. N.Y. Rangers 12-10-11-6_39.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 1 of 2; N.Y. Rangers 1 of 4.

Goalies_Boston, Halak 13-9-4 (39 shots-36 saves). N.Y. Rangers, Georgiev 7-9-0 (30-27).

A_16,848 (18,006). T_2:49.

Referees_Chris Lee, Dan O’Halloran. Linesmen_Ryan Galloway, Tony Sericolo.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.