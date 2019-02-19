Listen Live Sports

Bruins-Sharks Sum

February 19, 2019 1:04 am
 
Boston 3 1 1 1—6
San Jose 1 3 1 0—5

First Period_1, Boston, Krug 6 (Bergeron, Krejci), 13:49 (pp). 2, Boston, Chara 4 (Kuraly), 16:26. 3, Boston, Kuhlman 1 (DeBrusk, Krejci), 18:24. 4, San Jose, Thornton 11 (Pavelski), 19:57.

Second Period_5, San Jose, Pavelski 32 (Couture, Burns), 2:24 (pp). 6, Boston, DeBrusk 18 (Heinen, Backes), 6:30 (pp). 7, San Jose, Thornton 12 (Simek, Sorensen), 16:03. 8, San Jose, Couture 22, 19:35 (sh).

Third Period_9, San Jose, Thornton 13 (Braun, Pavelski), 13:32. 10, Boston, Wagner 8 (Carlo, Acciari), 18:11.

Overtime_11, Boston, McAvoy 4 (Krejci, DeBrusk), 3:59.

Shots on Goal_Boston 8-4-7-1_20. San Jose 8-14-11-5_38.

Power-play opportunities_Boston 2 of 4; San Jose 1 of 2.

Goalies_Boston, Rask 20-8-4 (38 shots-33 saves). San Jose, Jones 28-11-5 (20-14).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:43.

Referees_Francis Charron, Brad Watson. Linesmen_Bevan Mills, Jonny Murray.

