Bryant scores 24 to lift UAB over Western Kentucky 68-60

February 16, 2019 5:36 pm
 
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Zack Bryant had 24 points as UAB got past Wesetern Kentucky 68-60 on Saturday.

Tavin Lovan had 13 points and 12 rebounds for UAB (16-11, 8-6 Conference USA). Lewis Sullivan added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Western Kentucky totaled 23 points in the first half, a season low.

Charles Bassey had 23 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Hilltoppers (16-11, 9-5), whose five-game win streak was snapped. Josh Anderson added 15 points. Jared Savage had seven rebounds.

The Blazers and the Hilltoppers next play in Conference USA’s inaugural Bonus Play format.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

