Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bryant tops Wagner 67-65

February 21, 2019 10:39 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Juan Cardenas had 13 points and seven rebounds and Adam Grant posted 17 points as Bryant narrowly beat Wagner 67-65 on Thursday night.

Sabastian Townes had 13 points for Bryant (9-17, 6-9 Northeast Conference), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Byron Hawkins added 12 points.

Elijah Davis had 16 points for the Seahawks (13-13, 8-7). Romone Saunders added 15 points. Nigel Jackson had 10 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Seahawks on the season. Bryant defeated Wagner 71-64 on Jan. 31. Bryant matches up against Mount St. Mary’s at home on Saturday. Wagner faces Fairleigh Dickinson on the road on Saturday.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|28 ...
2|28 IC IT Day
2|28 AFCEA NOVA IC IT DAY "Achieving...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Guard trains recruits on proper flag-folding

Today in History

1998: Air Force flies first certified unmanned aerial vehicle

Get our daily newsletter.