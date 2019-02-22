Listen Live Sports

Bucknell looks to extend streak vs Lafayette

February 22, 2019 3:30 pm
 
Lafayette (10-16, 7-8) vs. Bucknell (17-10, 11-4)

Sojka Pavilion, Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bucknell looks for its eighth straight win in the head-to-head series over Lafayette. In its last seven wins against the Leopards, Bucknell has won by an average of 17 points. Lafayette’s last win in the series came on March 8, 2015, an 80-74 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Bucknell’s Nate Sestina has averaged 16.2 points and 7.9 rebounds while Kimbal Mackenzie has put up 17 points. For the Leopards, Justin Jaworski has averaged 14.4 points while Alex Petrie has put up 14.3 points.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Paulius Zalys has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Lafayette field goals over the last three games. Zalys has accounted for 19 field goals and 14 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Lafayette is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 66 points and 10-9 when scoring at least 66.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Bucknell is a sterling 9-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.3 percent or less. The Bison are 8-10 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Bucknell is ranked second among Patriot League teams with an average of 75.8 points per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

