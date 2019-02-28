Listen Live Sports

Bucks-Kings, Box

February 28, 2019 12:49 am
 
MILWAUKEE (141)

Middleton 8-20 4-7 21, Antetokounmpo 7-12 3-5 17, Lopez 3-15 0-0 7, Bledsoe 11-20 0-0 26, Brogdon 9-11 3-3 25, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Mirotic 7-14 2-2 21, Ilyasova 2-5 4-4 8, Canaan 0-1 0-0 0, Connaughton 4-9 0-0 9, Snell 3-5 0-0 7. Totals 54-112 16-21 141.

SACRAMENTO (140)

Bogdanovic 10-22 3-4 28, Barnes 6-11 0-0 15, Cauley-Stein 4-10 2-5 10, Fox 6-13 5-5 17, Hield 10-29 9-9 32, Brewer 1-3 0-1 2, Giles III 9-13 0-2 18, Bagley III 3-9 3-4 9, Ferrell 4-8 0-0 9. Totals 53-118 22-30 140.

Milwaukee 34 39 31 22 15—141
Sacramento 33 29 29 35 14—140

3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 17-45 (Mirotic 5-8, Brogdon 4-6, Bledsoe 4-7, Snell 1-2, Connaughton 1-5, Middleton 1-6, Lopez 1-6, Canaan 0-1, Ilyasova 0-1, Antetokounmpo 0-3), Sacramento 12-33 (Bogdanovic 5-8, Barnes 3-6, Hield 3-11, Ferrell 1-2, Brewer 0-2, Bagley III 0-2, Fox 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Milwaukee 57 (Bledsoe 12), Sacramento 58 (Barnes 14). Assists_Milwaukee 36 (Bledsoe 13), Sacramento 30 (Fox 9). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 18, Sacramento 19. Technicals_Bledsoe. A_17,583 (17,608).

